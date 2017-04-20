Groups cleans up South Baltimore park for 'Good Deeds Day'

Hanna Jaaro-Peled spent her Sunday with her 12-year-old daughter Alma, picking up soda cans and cigarette butts and shoveling dirt off of pavers in Middle Branch Park near Cherry Hill. The cleanup was one of many events organized by the Jewish Volunteer Connection for "Good Deeds Day," an annual day of service held in the spring that was started in 2007 by Ruach Tova, a part of The Ted Arison Family Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the global philanthropic organization the Arison Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.