FRA picks plan to replace problematic Amtrak tunnel beneath Baltimore after years-long review
The Baltimore and Potomic Tunnel near Falls Road and the North Avenue Bridge. Replacing the tunnel could displace dozens of homes and subject hundreds more to noise and vibration during and after construction, a new study says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,510,933
|Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking...
|3 hr
|heyhey
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,937
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Into The Night
|8,120
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Susanm
|313,711
|Review: Susan Barnhart
|Thu
|SUSAN
|1
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Othello
|60
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC