Four Baltimore juveniles arrested in Ellicott City dirt bike theft
Four Baltimore juveniles were arrested and charged with stealing dirt bikes from an Ellicott City dealership, an occurrence the owner says has become "almost an epidemic," with three dealers reporting five break-ins in the past 10 days. The four suspects - three 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old - were arrested following the incident about 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Ellicott City Motorsports in the 3200 block of Bethany Lane, Howard County police said.
