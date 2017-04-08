Five men shot, two fatally, city police say
Police were called about 9:45 a.m. to a triple shooting at North and Homewood avenues north of Green Mount Cemetary in East Baltimore. Officers found two of the victims at the scene, and they were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
