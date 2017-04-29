Fire Department response times, dispa...

Fire Department response times, dispatch errors among data city lawyers won't release

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

City lawyers refused to release information about the Baltimore Fire Department's response times, dispatch errors and paramedic staffing rates. Benjamin A. Bor, a special assistant solicitor in the city's Law Department, told The Baltimore Sun this month that the city was denying two Public Information Act requests from the newspaper on grounds that the agency did not have the documents to provide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min VetnorsGate 1,523,707
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr silly rabbit 313,991
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr honest assessment 20,982
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 23 hr IAMGKNEE 113,775
Jimbo Shifflett Fri Kentucky mom 1
Black People are MEAN and DIRTY Fri Fitus T Bluster 4
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Thu margaret worden 409
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,922 • Total comments across all topics: 280,647,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC