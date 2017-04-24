Filmmaker Returns to Baltimore to Preview Documentary
Following the success of his most recent documentary, "A Wing and a Prayer," award-winning filmmaker and Penn State assistant professor Boaz Dvir was invited back to Baltimore by the Rabbi Mark G. Loeb Center for Lifelong Learning at Beth El Congregation and the Louise D. & Morton J. Macks Center for Jewish Education to preview his current project, "Cojot: A Holocaust Survivor Takes History Into His Own Hands." Dvir plans to complete the "Cojot" rough cut in early fall, but last year's "A Wing and a Prayer" screening was such a success that he was invited to return.
