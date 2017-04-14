Fatal shooting is third in Northwest Baltimore in a day
A man was fatally shot in the head Friday night behind a Northwest Baltimore apartment complex, the third killing in the area in a day. At the scene, paramedics could be seen standing over the victim's body, then placing a white sheet on top.
