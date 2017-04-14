Fatal shooting is third in Northwest ...

Fatal shooting is third in Northwest Baltimore in a day

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A man was fatally shot in the head Friday night behind a Northwest Baltimore apartment complex, the third killing in the area in a day. At the scene, paramedics could be seen standing over the victim's body, then placing a white sheet on top.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr VetnorsGate 1,516,168
Jack Flannery is the Best Freemason on the Block (May '14) 2 hr Mytom 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr silly rabbit 313,816
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Leslie 20,957
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
News Businesses hurt amid fear of immigration crackdown (Jan '16) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 21
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Apr 6 Aquarius-WY 113,746
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,299,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC