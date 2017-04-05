Family of 3 rescued from boat fire in Pasadena, responder crashes en route
Maryland Natural Resources Police were called to Stoney Creek at 5:26 p.m., spokeswoman Candy Thomson said. Responders found a 20-foot power boat with a couple and their child on board with an engine fire and floating toward White Rocks, a rocky outcropping in the Patapsco River off the mouth of Stony Creek.
