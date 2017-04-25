Famed Farce Noises Off to Receive Rev...

Famed Farce Noises Off to Receive Revival at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre

Everyman Theatre's Resident Company of actors transforms into a British company of actors during the 1970s in this hotly anticipated revival of Tony Award-Winner Michael Frayn 's side-splitting farce to end all farces, Noises Off, directed by Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi and running from May 17 through June 18, 2017. With this love-letter to the thrilling unpredictability of the stage, Everyman Theatre ends its 2016/17 season on a zany note, joined by eight of its Resident Company members portraying a cast of bumbling British thesps whose backstage buffoonery threatens to steal the show.

