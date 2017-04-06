Everyman Theatre Partners with Stoop ...

Everyman Theatre Partners with Stoop Storytelling for the Show Must Go on

Everyman Theatre and Stoop Storytelling will partner to present "The Show Must Go On!," an entertaining evening of hilarious-but-true stories of the unexpected pitfalls and pratfalls of live performance - inspired by the theatre's upcoming production of Noises Off. The Show Must Go On! takes place live on the Everyman Theatre stage, on Monday, May 22, 2017 at 7:30pm.

