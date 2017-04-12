Essex-based murder mystery subscription box challenges players to 'Hunt a Killer'
The Perryville resident pulls out a large orange envelope filled with a crumbled paper ramekin, a map, a redacted news article. She fumbles with a smaller already-opened envelope labeled "friend" and removes an eerie letter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Earl
|1,515,472
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,819
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Businesses hurt amid fear of immigration crackdown (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|21
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Apr 6
|Aquarius-WY
|113,746
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC