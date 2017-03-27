Eighth-graders learn about physical, ...

Eighth-graders learn about physical, mental well-being

Hundreds of Stockton Unified School District eighth-graders were treated to a workshop Saturday at Edison High School that focused more on their physical and mental well-being than on academics. The Stockton Young Adults Success conference addressed potential areas of concern that might contribute to suspension or expulsion from school, organizers said.

