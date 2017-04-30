Dozens gather in Harbor East to remember Katyn massacre victims
Several dozen people, including Baltimore leaders and Polish dignitaries, gathered in Harbor East on Saturday to remember the 22,000 people killed in the Katyn Forest Massacre in 1940. For decades, Russia denied committing mass executions of Polish people but acknowledged doing so in 1990.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Mohammad Al Salaman
|1,524,263
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|John-K
|314,025
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|4 hr
|Joeblowfrom Kokomo
|410
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|5 hr
|IAMGKNEE
|113,781
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|commenters
|20,985
|Jimbo Shifflett
|Apr 28
|Kentucky mom
|1
|Black People are MEAN and DIRTY
|Apr 28
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC