Dozens gather in Harbor East to remember Katyn massacre victims

Several dozen people, including Baltimore leaders and Polish dignitaries, gathered in Harbor East on Saturday to remember the 22,000 people killed in the Katyn Forest Massacre in 1940. For decades, Russia denied committing mass executions of Polish people but acknowledged doing so in 1990.

