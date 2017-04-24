Dismissed: Landlords win, tenants lose in Baltimore's rent court
The 26-year-old Baltimore man liked the look and feel of the two-story rowhouse in the 1200 block of Ashburton St. It was convenient to his classes at Coppin State University. Best of all: the landlord, Waz Properties, allowed dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,522,078
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|46 min
|Susanm
|313,966
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|Squach
|113,768
|Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date
|11 hr
|PurpleBell
|1
|Real Behold a Pale Horse info contact [email protected]..
|20 hr
|John Cathy
|1
|mount wilson state hospital (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Tkershaw
|4
|Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Motel (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Chubb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC