David Simon, Steve Earle planning to ...

David Simon, Steve Earle planning to write musical about Baltimore's steel industry days

37 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Here's a tantalizing prospect for fans of musical theater: author/TV producer David Simon , singer/songwriter/actor/etc. Steve Earle and UMBC professor Deborah Rudacille may write a Baltimore-centric musical about the city's old steel industry and its workforce.

