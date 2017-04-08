Dan Rodricks: Up next, the Baltimore ...

Dan Rodricks: Up next, the Baltimore Flowering Tree Trail

And now for something completely different: The Baltimore Flowering Tree Trail, an idea - more than that, a workable proposal - that should inspire all but the snarkiest trolls, and even trolls when they come up from the basement in spring. Imagine miles of magnolias, ornamental cherry and Eastern redbud linking Baltimore's parks, gracing the city's boulevards along their medians and sidewalks, filling vacant lots with life and color, perfuming the air, making cynical men weep and those with allergies sneeze.

