Crews Battle 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire In Southwest Baltimore
Crews responded around 3 a.m. to the site of the former Royal Furniture store in the area of South Monroe Street and Wilkens Avenue, fire officials said. The building has been vacant for about 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,519,803
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 min
|Susanm
|313,900
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|11 min
|Raptor in Michigan
|113,762
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|know it All
|8,137
|gay/bi K>K in maryland (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|111qqq
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|1,082
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC