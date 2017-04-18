Crews Battle 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire I...

Crews Battle 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire In Southwest Baltimore

10 hrs ago

Crews responded around 3 a.m. to the site of the former Royal Furniture store in the area of South Monroe Street and Wilkens Avenue, fire officials said. The building has been vacant for about 20 years.

