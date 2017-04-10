Coach, 26, Accused Of Raping A Girl, ...

Coach, 26, Accused Of Raping A Girl, 13, In Baltimore City

A basketball coach at a Baltimore City school is charged with rape and other sex offenses involving a 13-year-old girl, city police said. Carl Trusty, 26, of the 1900 block of Aisquith Street is charged with second-degree rape, second-, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses, second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse, sex abuse of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the relationship with the girl, police said.

