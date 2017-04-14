City prosecutors clear officer in sho...

City prosecutors clear officer in shooting of knife-wielding man on Greenmount Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Baltimore Police give details about police-involved shooting recorded on police body cameras. The shooting was in the 3300 block of Greenmount Avenue and the man, armed with two knives, survived the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min VetnorsGate 1,516,168
Jack Flannery is the Best Freemason on the Block (May '14) 57 min Mytom 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr silly rabbit 313,816
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Leslie 20,957
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
News Businesses hurt amid fear of immigration crackdown (Jan '16) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 21
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Apr 6 Aquarius-WY 113,746
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC