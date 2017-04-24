Cilantro's new downtown location could be the first of more to come
Cilantro has developed a following for its Mediterranean food in Owings Mills, but the owners are hoping a new downtown Baltimore location will be the flagship space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,521,411
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Susanm
|313,940
|mount wilson state hospital (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Tkershaw
|4
|Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Motel (Nov '07)
|20 hr
|Chubb
|6
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Bear
|1,084
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Squach
|113,766
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Apr 22
|Gary Jacobsen
|408
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC