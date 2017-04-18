Chametz Burning Provides Space for Co...

Chametz Burning Provides Space for Community Ritual

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

An estimated 4,000 people took part in the annual chametz burning, a pre-Passover ritual in which the community burns and donates leavened food. For Elly Lasson, the annual burning of chametz, or leavened food that cannot be consumed during Passover, is a family affair that goes back decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,518,642
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 32 min peteoo 113,757
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 40 min ffj 313,856
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,133
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 13 hr Yeti 1,079
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
Why to all N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our World Tue Jeremy 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,427,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC