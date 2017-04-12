Cause of woman's collapse in Baltimor...

Cause of woman's collapse in Baltimore police custody remains unclear, family says

2017-04-12

The cause of a woman's collapse in a Baltimore police station this weekend - an incident that led to the suspension of a police lieutenant pending an ongoing internal investigation - remained unclear Wednesday, according to her family. Mable Coates said her daughter, Kim Doreen Chase, 52, remained in critical condition at Saint Agnes Hospital, and doctors had yet to determine what was wrong with her.

