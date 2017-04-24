Catholic Charities Celebration in W. Baltimore Celebration on May 6

Titled "Unity in the Community," the event is focused on education, employment, public safety and access to healthy food, and will take place in the 2800 block of Lafayette St., adjacent to St. Edward Church on Poplar Grove St. About 400 residents of the surrounding Mosher neighborhood in W. Baltimore are expected, and two blocks of Lafayette Street will be closed to traffic. The celebration will begin with a community service project at to help clear the surrounding streets and sidewalks of trash and debris, followed by a cook-out and other activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.