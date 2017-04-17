Brown's Wharf in Fells Point sells for $21 million
Brown's Wharf, the historic retail and office project along the waterfront in Fells Point, has sold to Continental Realty Corp. for $21 million. Baltimore-based Continental Realty, which bought the 104,000-square-foot project on Thames Street from Hunt Investment Management, plans to invest another $2 million to upgrade common areas and building systems and increase street presence.
