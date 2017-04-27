Born Prematurely With Crack In His Sy...

Born Prematurely With Crack In His System, Baltimore Man Now Beating The Odds

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

O'Malley Deposed in Maryland Redistricting Lawsuit Former Maryland governor Martin O'Malley has been deposed in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state's 2011 redistricting process. BALTIMORE - When a form of smoke-able cocaine swept across the U.S. in the 1980s, the term "crack baby" was born.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min sonicfilter 1,522,967
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 35 min Ilg17 20,979
Black People are MEAN and DIRTY 40 min Fitus T Bluster 4
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 3 hr Squach 113,774
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr ThomasA 313,988
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 15 hr margaret worden 409
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 17 hr silly rabbit 1,085
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,618,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC