Bell Foundry, shuttered by Baltimore officials, is for sale
The Bell Foundry, the Station North community arts workspace condemned by Baltimore housing officials in December , and the surrounding parcel of land are listed for sale for $1 million. The 0.31 acre site - which housed dozens of local artists in theatre, art and recording studios until the city boarded it up for a variety of safety violations after a fire killed 36 people at a similar space in Oakland, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|25 min
|Dr Imhotep
|1,514,871
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|33 min
|Blink
|20,946
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|41 min
|ffj
|313,797
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Apr 6
|Aquarius-WY
|113,746
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC