Beit Tikvah congregants prepare to celebrate Passover with ritual Seder meal
More than any other holy day on the Jewish calendar, Passover, which begins April 10 and continues for eight days, is the ancient religion's most family-friendly time of the year. That's because members of the Congregation Beit Tikvah and other followers of the Jewish faith in and around the Towson area celebrate the holiday at home with families and friends by enjoying a Passover Seder - a structured meal arranged as a "theatrical experience that involves eating special and sacred foods to illustrate the storytelling," according to the congregation's rabbi, Larry Pinsker.
