Baltimore's Arabbers Keep History Alive

Baltimore's Arabbers Keep History Alive

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

The Last of the Mohicans" is how Donald Savoy III described the remaining handful of arabbers left in Baltimore on a sunny Wednesday, while watching a fellow horse-drawn cart vendor load up with fresh fruit and vegetables. Almost every day, arabbers, all African-American, take to the streets of Baltimore with a horse and a cart to sell fresh produce to residents around the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min copout 1,519,500
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 min About time 20,970
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 313,890
News Baltimore County police charge four in shooting... 6 hr Fitus T Bluster 1
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 21 hr a-citizen 1,081
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 23 hr Into The Night 8,136
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Thu IAMGKNEE 113,758
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC