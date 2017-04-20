Baltimore's Arabbers Keep History Alive
The Last of the Mohicans" is how Donald Savoy III described the remaining handful of arabbers left in Baltimore on a sunny Wednesday, while watching a fellow horse-drawn cart vendor load up with fresh fruit and vegetables. Almost every day, arabbers, all African-American, take to the streets of Baltimore with a horse and a cart to sell fresh produce to residents around the city.
