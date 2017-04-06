Baltimore War Memorial commemorates 1...

Baltimore War Memorial commemorates 100th anniversary of U.S. joining World War I

City of Baltimore officials marked the 100th anniversary of the United States' involvement in World War I with a wreath laying at Balitmore's War Memorial. City of Baltimore officials marked the 100th anniversary of the United States' involvement in World War I with a wreath laying at Balitmore's War Memorial.

