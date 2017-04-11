Baltimore police to increase patrols in Federal Hill as neighbors...
Baltimore police said they will increase patrols in Federal Hill after a 61-year-old woman was assaulted by a teenage girl last week when school let out at Digital Harbor High School . Neighbors said they have worried about vandalism and aggressive students walking along Grindall Street and through the neighborhood after school .
