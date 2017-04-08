Baltimore police make arrest in January homicide
Police have charged 23-year-old Katrell Smith with first-degree murder in the death of Angelo Wheeler on January 19. Wheeler, 38, was shot around 2:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Chilton Street in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood. Police said he was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|9 min
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Businesses hurt amid fear of immigration crackdown (Jan '16)
|14 min
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|21
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|Pete
|1,514,982
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|John-K
|313,806
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Apr 6
|Aquarius-WY
|113,746
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC