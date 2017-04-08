Baltimore police make arrest in January homicide

Police have charged 23-year-old Katrell Smith with first-degree murder in the death of Angelo Wheeler on January 19. Wheeler, 38, was shot around 2:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Chilton Street in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood. Police said he was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

