Baltimore police charge 'repeat offender' with murder in December homicide

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the December 2016 fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in West Baltimore, police said Wednesday. Sean Holt, of the 2200 block of Penrose Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lee Brandon, 27, in the 2200 block of West Lexington Street, police said.

