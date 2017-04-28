Baltimore Museum exhibit 'Queer Interiors' features trans-curated domestic depiction
Bedrooms can be private spaces, but "Queer Interiors," an exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art , has opened one bedroom to the public that intimately explores the LGBT community. " Queer Interiors ," which runs through August, is part of BMA's Commons Collaboration series centered on the theme "Imagining Home."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,524,457
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Junket
|314,030
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|2 hr
|Aquarius-WY
|113,783
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|18 hr
|Joeblowfrom Kokomo
|410
|Jimbo Shifflett
|Apr 28
|Kentucky mom
|1
|Black People are MEAN and DIRTY
|Apr 28
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC