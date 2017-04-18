Baltimore mom, 6-year-old daughter mi...

Baltimore mom, 6-year-old daughter missing

7 hrs ago

Shawntia Smith, 27, and her 6-year-old daughter, Jamie Howard, were last seen April 16 at approximately 2 p.m., near the intersection of North and Greenmount Avenues. Shawntia was last seen wearing blue jeans and green shoes.

