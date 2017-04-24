Baltimore medical device startup rais...

Baltimore medical device startup raises $3 million

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Sonavex, a medical device company in Baltimore, has raised $3 million to push the firm through the regulatory approval process for its device to detect blood clots. The round was led by Grey Sky Venture Partners with investments from CRCM Venture Capital, TEDCO, the Abell Foundation and individual private investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Lance Knight 1,521,000
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 45 min Susanm 313,935
News Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Motel (Nov '07) 6 hr Chubb 6
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 14 hr Bear 1,084
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 19 hr Squach 113,766
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Sat Gary Jacobsen 408
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Patty Myers 8,138
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC