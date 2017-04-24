Baltimore medical device startup raises $3 million
Sonavex, a medical device company in Baltimore, has raised $3 million to push the firm through the regulatory approval process for its device to detect blood clots. The round was led by Grey Sky Venture Partners with investments from CRCM Venture Capital, TEDCO, the Abell Foundation and individual private investors.
