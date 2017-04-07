Baltimore lawmakers press Hogan to get State Center project on track

Baltimore lawmakers called on Gov. Larry Hogan Friday to drop the state's lawsuit against the developer of the $1.5 billion State Center project and come to the table to discuss how to get the midtown development plan back on track. Members of the city House delegation were joined by state Sen. Barbara Robinson at a meeting called to rally support for the stalled project, which the Board of Public Works scuttled in December after more than a decade of planning, negotiations and litigation.

