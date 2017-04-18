Baltimore homicide suspect arrested in CT
Detectives arrested a suspect in the March 11 homicide of 33-year-old William Lee Lesane Friday night in Connecticut. Andrew Nurse, 28, was taken into custody and will be transported back to Baltimore once extradition proceedings have concluded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Slim Chance
|1,520,278
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|33 min
|Susanm
|313,916
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|12 hr
|Gary Jacobsen
|408
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Fri
|Raptor in Michigan
|113,762
|gay/bi K>K in maryland (Jul '16)
|Fri
|111qqq
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC