Baltimore homicide suspect arrested i...

Baltimore homicide suspect arrested in CT

Yesterday Read more: ABC2 Maryland

Detectives arrested a suspect in the March 11 homicide of 33-year-old William Lee Lesane Friday night in Connecticut. Andrew Nurse, 28, was taken into custody and will be transported back to Baltimore once extradition proceedings have concluded.

