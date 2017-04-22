Baltimore homicide closure rate near 50 percent, but figure is complicated
Detective Sgt. Robert R. Ross, left, studies the crime scene in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road, as a crime lab technician takes evidence photos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,517,732
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|43 min
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|1 hr
|IAMGKNEE
|113,752
|Why to all N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our World
|2 hr
|Will Rogers
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,127
|taking a chance on change (Jun '08)
|Mon
|L Joseph
|234
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|313,824
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC