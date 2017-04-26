Baltimore high school students plan 'pop up' restaurant in Remington

A group of a dozen Baltimore high school students examined a stainless steel refrigerator and industrial grill this week inside an empty kitchen at a Remington food hall, where they are turning their school project into an actual restaurant. After months of planning - writing a concept proposal, designing logos and creating recipes and a menu - the Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School class will begin serving customers from a "pop up" space Wednesday at R. House.

