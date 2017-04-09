Baltimore firefighter met with gunshots after stopping to help in car crash Saturday
A city firefighter was met with gunfire after stopping to help a driver who crashed Saturday afternoon in South Baltimore, police said. The fire department commander was not hit, and the driver - a 38-year-old whom police said stole the car - ran away.
