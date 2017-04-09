Baltimore firefighter met with gunsho...

Baltimore firefighter met with gunshots after stopping to help in car crash Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A city firefighter was met with gunfire after stopping to help a driver who crashed Saturday afternoon in South Baltimore, police said. The fire department commander was not hit, and the driver - a 38-year-old whom police said stole the car - ran away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Pete 1,514,422
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 313,794
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr johnniebgood 20,945
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Thu Aquarius-WY 113,746
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu Dudley 8,122
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) Apr 6 Leroy Jones 119
News Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect Apr 6 Leroy Jones 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,165,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC