Baltimore expected to pay $500,000 resolving 2 lawsuits over police chase that ended in fatal crash
Andrew Baker Jr. lost his girlfriend, Angel Chiwengo, last September in a car accident. Andrew Baker Jr. lost his girlfriend, Angel Chiwengo, last September in a car accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,511,817
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|44 min
|Into The Night
|8,124
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|John
|406
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|Earl
|118
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sat
|John-K
|313,714
|Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect
|Sat
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC