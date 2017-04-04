Baltimore cop accused of sexting teen acquitteda
A Baltimore cop accused in November with "sexting" a York County teen was acquitted of charges in Maryland from last month, according to court records. Baltimore cop accused of sexting teen acquitted on Md.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
