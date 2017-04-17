Baltimore-born star of Broadway's 'Gr...

Baltimore-born star of Broadway's 'Groundhog Day' injured during preview performance

44 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Producers of the Broadway musical "Groundhog Day" said it will open as planned after Baltimore-born star Andy Karl injured himself days before the premiere. Karl, who grew up in Timonium and attended Towson High School, hurt himself during a preview performance Friday, forcing the cancellation of Saturday's matinee.

