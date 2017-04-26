Baltimore apartment has history with ...

Baltimore apartment has history with Edgar Allan Poe

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Record

PROPERTIES TO WATCH IN MARYLAND Address: 1604 Park Ave., Baltimore Property type: Apartment Built: 1920 Size: 5,005 square feet Listing price: Not listed This apartment property in Baltimore has a history with the namesake of a famous Baltimorean. The seven-unit 5,005-square-foot apartment building in Baltimore's Bolton Hill neighborhood may garner some attention because the marketing material from broker Greysteel touts its connections ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Julia 1,522,837
Black People are MEAN and DIRTY 34 min Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 313,985
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 3 hr margaret worden 409
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 5 hr silly rabbit 1,085
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Trumps4Ever 20,974
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 8 hr nature lover 113,773
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC