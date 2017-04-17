BALTIMORE: 6 DEAD in 13 Separate Shootings Over Easter Weekend
A pregnant woman and her unborn child were shot to death in a domestic dispute on Easter Sunday in Baltimore, police said. Gunshots were reported at about 3:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Claybury Ave., and responding officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim, police said.
Read more at WCBM-AM Pikesville.
