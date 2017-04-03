April Ryan joins CNN as contributor, will speak in Baltimore Wednesday
White House correspondent April D. Ryan made headlines after her questions about Russia received abrupt backlash from White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer told Ryan in a Tuesday press conference that she had an agenda and to "stop shaking" her head, which was met with shock and fury from viewers.
