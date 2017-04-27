After three months, cause of Malone f...

After three months, cause of Malone fire in Baltimore 'undetermined'

Despite more than three months of work, Baltimore fire investigators have been unable to determine the cause of the fire that killed six children in Northeast Baltimore in January, the Fire Department said Thursday. An eight-year-old girl helped her mother, Katie Malone, pull her two younger brothers out of the burning home in the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue before daybreak on Jan. 12. The fire rapidly consumed the home, which collapsed before her six other siblings could be rescued.

