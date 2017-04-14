Advocates push for 35-mile trail loop...

Advocates push for 35-mile trail loop in Baltimore

In 1904, the renowned landscape architects of the Olmsted family - which helped design New York's Central Park - drew up plans to connect Baltimore's signature parks and help city residents access thousands of acres of nature. Advocates are pushing for the creation of a 35-mile trail loop that would run through more than 50 Baltimore neighborhoods.

