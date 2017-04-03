A replacement for the B&P Tunnel is ready, but $4.52B of funding still needed
The Federal Railroad Administration has selected its preferred option for replacing the 144-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, but the project still needs money before it can break ground.
