A replacement for the B&P Tunnel is r...

A replacement for the B&P Tunnel is ready, but $4.52B of funding still needed

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Business Journal

The Federal Railroad Administration has selected its preferred option for replacing the 144-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, but the project still needs money before it can break ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr King Clutch 1,511,941
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Susanm 313,716
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Into The Night 8,124
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 15 hr John 406
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) 18 hr Earl 118
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
News Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect Apr 1 lol 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,848 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC