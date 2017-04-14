A Baltimore man's inexplicable path from Quaker school to Army to Rikers Island cell
James Harris Jackson, who is 28 years old and white, took a bus to New York to target black men. He was arrested for the March 20 stabbing death of Timothy Caughman, 66, who was black.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|No Longer Forgotten
|1,516,112
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,817
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Businesses hurt amid fear of immigration crackdown (Jan '16)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|21
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Apr 6
|Aquarius-WY
|113,746
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC